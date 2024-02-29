Robert Kennedy Jr. has his eye on Hispanics: "Bienvenidos a la familia"

The independent candidate said that the conventional media ignores him and claims that he is close to catching up with Trump and Biden in the polls.

Robert Kennedy Jr. reached out to Hispanic voters with a post in Spanish. The independent candidate assured that "like my father and my uncle, President John F. Kennedy, I will fight for Hispanic Americans." In addition, he pointed out that the average of the last two Quinnipiac University surveys places him in a technical tie with Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the Hispanic vote. According to Kennedy, this is something "the main media will not tell you." Confident in his possibilities, he posted on social media, "I hope to win every vote. ¡Bienvenidos a la familia!"