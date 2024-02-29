Robert Kennedy Jr. has his eye on Hispanics: "Bienvenidos a la familia"

Robert Kennedy Jr. reached out to Hispanic voters with a post in Spanish. The independent candidate assured that "like my father and my uncle, President John F. Kennedy, I will fight for Hispanic Americans." In addition, he pointed out that the average of the last two Quinnipiac University surveys places him in a technical tie with Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the Hispanic vote. According to Kennedy, this is something "the main media will not tell you." Confident in his possibilities, he posted on social media, "I hope to win every vote. ¡Bienvenidos a la familia!"
Como mi padre y mi tío, presidente John F. Kennedy, yo lucharé por los hispanoamericanos. Lo que los principales medios de comunicación no les dirán es que estoy a poca distancia de Trump y Biden. Espero ganar cada voto. ¡Bienvenidos a la familia! pic.twitter.com/58GAKvEUki
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 29, 2024