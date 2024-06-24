Society

NHRA legend John Force hospitalized after engine exploded during race

The 75-year-old driver overtook Terry Haddock in the first round just before the accident.

John Force en Las Vegas Motor Speedway en 2024
(Wikimedia Commons- TauroEsmeralda)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 24, 2024
1 minute read

This Sunday, National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) legend John Force suffered an accident during a drag race at Virginia Motorsports Park and was rushed to the hospital.

The accident occurred during the first round of the Funny Car eliminations at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals.  Force was driving his Funny Car around the track when the engine exploded near the finish line.  The explosion propelled Force's vehicle across the track and into the guard wall, where it bounced, crossed the track again, and finally crashed into the other guard wall.

The winner of 16 NHRA championships and 22 titles as a racing team owner managed to get out of the car and was immediately put in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The 75-year-old Force beat Terry Haddock in the first round.  Fortunately, Haddock had already slowed down by the time Force crossed the center line preventing any further collision between the two vehicles.

NHRA statement

Following the accident, the NHRA issued an official statement and reported that "Force was alert and was examined onsite by the NHRA Medical Team before being transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation."

Reactions and support

Force's accident generated an outpouring of support and prayers from racing fans across social media.  Many followers and people close to Force expressed their concern and good wishes for the veteran pilot's speedy recovery.

“It’s just tough to see somebody go through that.  I hope he’s all right.  Keep him in your thoughts and prayers.  I know he’ll be back,” said Force teammate Austin Prock.

“My dad’s going to be all right.  I was in the ambulance with him, holding his hand.  And he’s one of the toughest people I know.  So he’ll bounce back, like he always does,” Force's daughter, Brittany Force, also said.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo del edificio del Washington Post en Washington D.C.

The Washington Post under fire for having pro-Hamas bias and employing former Al Jazeera reporters

Píldoras de fentanilo incautadas por agentes del Servicio de Aduanas y Protección de Fronteras de Estados Unidos en el puerto de Mariposa, en Nogales (Arizona). Las pastillas, junto con polvo de fentanilo, heroína de alquitrán negro y metanfetaminas, estaban ocultas en la rueda de repuesto de un vehículo que intentaba entrar en EE.UU. desde México, el 6 de noviembre de 2023. Foto de la CBP por Jerry Glaser.

Border Crisis: Authorities seized 30 tons of fentanyl during Biden's term

La ex presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi's attacker found guilty in California on five additional charges for the attack in 2022

11 heridos y 3 muertos en tiroteo masivo en una tienda de comestibles en Arkansas

Four dead and 13 injured after mass shooting outside grocery store in Arkansas

La Corte Suprema se muestra dividida sobre la inmunidad presidencial, pero Trump podría salir beneficiado aun sin ser absuelto

The Supreme Court makes it clear: Americans cannot grant citizenship to foreign spouses whose visas have been denied

Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos.

The Supreme Court upholds law banning people with a restraining order from carrying weapons

colegio

New Jersey school apologizes for teaching students that ISIS is a terrorist group

Fachada del Dell Children's Medical Center en Austin (Texas).

The nurse who disclosed that Texas Children's Hospital performed trans surgeries on minors at Texas Children's Hospital reports that she has been threatened by the FBI

El actor Taylor Wily.

'Hawaii Five-0' actor Taylor Wily dies