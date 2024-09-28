Police find ‘a cache of weapons’ in the vehicle of attacker who threw bomb at California courthouse

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 28 de septiembre, 2024

A man arrested Wednesday for detonating a bomb at a courthouse in California, injuring five people, could spend between seven and 40 years behind bars.

So reported the Justice Department, which identified the attacker as Nathaniel James McGuire. The 20-year-old suspect is from Santa Maria, Calif., where he carried out the attack.

McGuire was stopped by police as he attempted to enter a Ford Mustang parked outside the Santa Barbara County Superior Court courthouse where he had thrown a bag that exploded in the lobby, injuring those around.

Inside the car, authorities found ammunition, a flare gun, a box of fireworks, a shotgun, a rifle, 10 Molotov cocktails and a suspected bomb, according to an affidavit in the complaint. In his home, McGuire kept even more dangerous material: "An empty can with nails glued to the outside, a duffel bag containing matches, black powder, used and unused fireworks, and papers that appeared to be recipes for explosive material."

"Not only did he injure five people and traumatize many more, but he possessed a cache of weapons that would have allowed him to wreak even greater destruction had he not been stopped," said U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada.

An attempt to evade justice

McGuire was due to appear in superior court Wednesday to answer charges related to improperly carrying weapons, AFP reported. When arrested, he reportedly exclaimed that the government had taken away his guns and called on those listening to him to rebel.

When questioned by authorities, he said his plan was to kill court aides, then return to his car to get his weapons and then enter the building again to kill a judge, Newsweek reported.

"The idea of intentionally setting off an explosive device to do harm and avoid justice in the process shocks the conscience," said FBI Field Office Assistant Director Akil Davis. "Make no mistake, we are committed to holding McGuire accountable for this blatant act of violence."