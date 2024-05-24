Politics

New York Democratic governor calls Trump supporters “clowns”

This is not the first time Kathy Hochul has insulted the state's Republican voters.

La gobernadora demócrata de Nueva York llama “payasos” a los seguidores de Trump
Kathy Hochul (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 24, 2024
This Thursday, May 23, after former President Donald Trump managed to bring together hundreds of thousands of people at a massive rally in the Bronx, the Democratic governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, insulted the Republican leader’s supporters by calling them “clowns.”

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Hochul referred disparagingly to the Bronx rally and to the people who came to the event: “Well, I’ll tell you what won’t make a difference at all, Jake, and that’s for Donald Trump to be a ringleader and invite all his clowns to a place like the Bronx.”

Subsequently, Hochul assured that, no matter what happens, President Joe Biden will defeat Trump in New York in the next general election in November.

“New York will never, ever support Donald Trump for president. We know him better than anyone, and that means we understand what he’s all about. He’s just for himself. So, this state will go solidly behind Joe Biden for president as it has in the past. So, if he wants to spend his time doing these made-up, fake rallies and pretending there’s support here, be my guest because while you’re doing that, Donald Trump, Joe Biden’s out there on the other side making sure he’s delivering for all Americans,” Hochul stated.

The Trump campaign’s response to the Democratic governor was immediate.

The Republican leader’s team responded to Hochul by stating that the governor made the comments to CNN because she is jealous of the former president’s popularity in her state.

“Kathy Hocul is just upset that President Trump is pulling crowds in her state that she could only dream of, and Democrats are in disarray because Americans, including Hispanics and Blacks, are waking up to the fact that Joe Biden and the Democrat Party have been using them for votes and ripping them off for decades,” the Trump campaign said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

Although this is the first time that Hochul has insinuated that Trump supporters are “clowns,” it is not the first time that the governor has attacked Republican voters in New York.

In 2022, at a time of economic crisis following the pandemic, Hochul basically asked New York Republicans to get out of the state and head to Florida, the state where they “belong,” in a speech that generated much criticism on social networks at the time.

According to Fox News, Hochul’s insult against Trump supporters also recalled an insult that former Secretary Hillary Clinton leveled at the former president’s supporters.

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?” Clinton said in 2016 during a fundraiser in New York. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

