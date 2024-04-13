Politics

New laws in Idaho recognize only biological sexes and prohibit schools from being required to use trans people's preferred pronouns

Since Brad Little became governor in 2019, he has signed at least half a dozen laws countering woke policies targeting transgender people.

Idaho prohíbe que las universidades públicas soliciten “declaraciones de diversidad” obligatorias para contratar personal o admitir estudiantes
(Jim Watson / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 13, 2024
1 minute read

The state of Idaho strengthened its anti-woke stance by enacting policies aimed at protecting biological truth and safeguarding women's rights. This week, Governor Brad Little signed two bills reinforcing these fundamental principles.

The first legislation enacted was House Bill 538, which prohibits requiring school staff and students to use pronouns or names preferred by transgender people.

The second bill was HB421, which redefines gender as synonymous with sex and clearly establishes that there are only two sexes, which are determined solely by biological criteria. "In human beings, there are two, and only two, sexes: male and female. In no case is an individual's sex determined by stipulation or self-identification," the legislation states.

Both laws will go into effect on July 1, joining at least half a dozen laws that counter woke policies aimed at transgender people.

Since Brad Little was elected governor in 2019, Idaho was the first state in the country to enact legislation protecting women's sports by banning transgender athletes from participating in them.

The Republican governor also signed a bill that prevents transgender people from changing their birth certificates to match their "gender identities" and blocked the use of public funds for trans procedures. Likewise, Little signed a bill to ban transgender students from using bathrooms that don't match the gender they were born with at public schools.

Although this type of legislation has not been without controversy, several groups and personalities have praised Idaho's efforts to protect biological truth and freedom of expression.

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer, expressed gratitude to Governor Little for his advocacy for women. Meanwhile, Independent Women's Voice celebrated Idaho's HB 421 as a step toward preserving single-sex spaces while ensuring privacy and safety.

Doreen Denny, senior advisor for Concerned Women for America, also praised Idaho's stance against gender activism and highlighted the need to protect schools, sports and citizens from a radical gender agenda.

 

 

Topics:

Recommendation

Biden en un carro eléctrico

Red Wave in Florida? Trump beats Biden by more than ten points in the Sunshine State

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas

The United States and Venezuela secretly meet in Mexico to discuss the possibility of reimposition of oil sanctions

Ron Klein

A former top Biden official questions the president's electoral strategy: "He talks too much about bridges"

Anuncian las fechas y los lugares de los debates presidenciales de 2024

Presidential election 2024: Drop in Democratic voters in three key states

Jasmine Crockett, representante del Partido Demócrata.

A Democratic representative proposes that Blacks not pay taxes as reparation for slavery

Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib at a rally in 2023 to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

Who can stop the Democrats’ pivot away from Israel?

Donald Trump hace el gesto de tener una cremallera

Appeals court rejects Trump's third attempt to postpone Stormy Daniels trial

En un giro de 180 grados, la Corte Suprema da luz verde a ley de Texas que permite a la Policía estatal arrestar a inmigrantes ilegales

Iowa governor signs law that will allow some illegal immigrants to be detained

El Capitolio de Estados Unidos en Washington DC

House blocks FISA surveillance law after Trump calls to 'kill it'