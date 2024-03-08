The leader of the Dallas Mavericks recorded 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory against the Miami Heat.

The Dallas Mavericks broke their bad streak of results in recent games by beating the Miami Heat 114-108 at the American Airlines Center. The Texan franchise had accumulated three losses in a row - against the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics - until this last game. A victory achieved thanks, in large part, to Luka Doncic, who once again amazed the fans and the NBA with another performance to remember.

The Mavericks leader recorded his fifth consecutive triple-double of more than 30 points - something that only Russell Westbrook managed to do before in 2017. On this occasion, Doncic contributed 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. His coach, Jason Kidd, was full of praise for the Slovenian player:

Luka's triple-doubles, I always say the same thing. We cannot take this boy as something normal. You're seeing something as special and unique as a Picasso every time he does something.

His statistics against the Heat only enhance the legend of a basketball player who is only 25 years old and who is playing his fifth season in the best basketball league in the world. If this continues, with these records, the Mavericks know that they have a player who could mark a new era in the NBA.