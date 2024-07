Xander Schauffele celebrates with his caddie, Austin Kaiser. Cordon Press .

(AFP) American golfer Xander Schauffele won the British Open at Royal Troon on Sunday to secure his second major championship.

Schauffele shot a final round 65 to finish the tournament at nine under par, two strokes ahead of England's Justin Rose.