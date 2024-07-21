Lebron and referees prevent last-second embarrassment for the Dream Team

Published by Verified by 21 de julio, 2024

The U.S. national basketball team had much more of a nightmare than a dream against South Sudan. In the preparatory matchup for the Paris Olympics, they were barely able to beat the African team by one point (101-100), and it was all thanks to a last-minute shot by Lebron James. They also needed the referee's cooperation to avoid embarrassment, as they overlooked a clear foul after the rebound of the last shot of the game that went to the Africans.

It had to be James, the best of the game (25 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists), who rescued the Dream Team from a historic humiliation with the Olympic Games just around the corner. However, his shot with just eight seconds left after a great play would not have been enough without the help that the referees gave the Americans in the last second of the game.

Controversy over a foul not called in the last second of the game

The African team, far from giving up after the blow caused by The Chosen One, took advantage of the little time they had left to attack. They managed to take a shot at the basket, made by Carlik Jones (15 points and 11 assists), although they missed and on the rebound the referees appeared to obviate a clear foul by Anthony Edwards on Jones himself when he was looking for a second shot.

It was the fourth win in four games for Steve Kerr's team, which left a lot of uncertainty about their chances against a notably inferior opponent. In fact, South Sudan led by as many as 15 points in the first half (49-34), but a 0-16 run by the U.S. at the end of the third quarter, thanks to Lebron and Curry, balanced the game. Among the Africans, the most outstanding scorer was Marial Shayok, with 24 points.