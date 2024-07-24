Salt Lake City to host the 2034 Winter Olympic Games

Published by Verified by 24 de julio, 2024

This Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially awarded the hosting of the 2034 Winter Games to Salt Lake City (Utah). This marks the second Olympic event in the United States within six years, following the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.

The nomination of the Utah state capital, which previously hosted a Winter Games in 2002 and has the necessary infrastructure, was beyond doubt ever since the IOC selected it last November for "targeted dialogue."

Salt Lake City was chosen with 83 votes in favor, six against and six abstentions.

"We are ready, everything is in place," bid chief Fraser Bullock assured IOC members gathered in Paris for their 142nd session.