Argentina beats Colombia to win second straight Copa America championship

Published by AFP Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T06:35:12.000Z"}

Argentina won its 16th Copa America title on Sunday. Lionel Scaloni's team defeated Colombia 1-0 and became the tournament's all-time winningest team, breaking a tie with Uruguay, which has 15 titles.

The "Albiceleste" has been on a tear since its previous Copa America victory in Brazil in 2021. It lifted the weight of 28 years without titles off its back (Copa America in Ecuador in 1993).

With a goal by Lautaro Martínez, a striker from the Racing Club de Avellaneda youth team, Argentina won its third straight major tournament, the 2021 and 2024 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, something that only Spain had achieved when it won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Colombia has one of the most modest track records in South America, having won only one Copa America in its history, the one hosted on its home turf in 2001. On Sunday, it was denied its second continental title and also broke its 28-match unbeaten streak, the longest in its history.

The final began with an 80-minute delay due to serious incidents at the stadium entrances caused by hundreds of supporters, mostly Colombians, who tried to enter without a ticket.

Real chaos took place at the entrance gates of the stadium, where there were crowds and people were thrown down by supporters trying to enter at any cost.