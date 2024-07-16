Mbappé, presented as a new Real Madrid player: "I will give my life for this crest"

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-16T13:12:06.000Z"}

Kylian Mbappé was presented as a new player for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in one of the most crowded presentations in soccer history. The French striker will wear the merengue shirt for the next five seasons and will be the highest paid player of the entire squad.

The presentation day began early in the morning (Spanish time) with the usual medical examination. Upon his arrival at the hospital, Mbappé attended to several fans and journalists, to whom he responded, in perfect Spanish, with a "yes, for sure" when asked if he was fulfilling a dream.

Later he went to the Santiago Bernabéu. Upon arrival, he was received by the Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, with whom he signed his new professional contract.

Mbappé: "I am proud to fulfill my dream"

He then visited the Real Madrid museum, accompanied by Perez and other directors of the institution, and proceeded to dress, for the first time, in his new kit. He will wear the number 9 jersey.

He stepped onto the pitch -along with the president, his family and former player and coach, Zinedine Zidane- where more than 80,000 spectators were waiting for him. It was there that he gave his first public speech, visibly happy, as a new Real Madrid player: "It's an incredible day. Since I was a kid I've only had one dream and being here means a lot to me. Thanks to the Madridistas because for many years they have given me their love. Now I have another dream, it is to live up to the history of this club. I'm going to give my life for this club and this crest."

The first to speak was Perez. The president thanked Mbappé for wanting to wear the Real Madrid shirt and for his "effort" to achieve it: "I want you to know that this love of yours for Real Madrid has given you the strength to overcome all barriers to get to this club. In this stadium things happen that are difficult to explain. But we Madridistas know that they happen because this shirt never gives up and these fans will always be with you until the end. You have achieved your dream because you have never given up. You are here because you wanted it. Dear Kylian, thank you for making an effort that many can't even imagine."

There was no reference to the other times Mbappé seemed to arrive at Real Madrid. Not even to that occasion when the French player renewed with his previous team, Paris Saint-Germain, and stood up to the white club. Both parties have preferred to put aside any possible discrepancies that might arise and leave the past in the past.