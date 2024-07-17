Jarren Duran wins MVP and triumphs in MLB All-Star game

Published by AFP Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T08:34:54.000Z"}

With a spectacular two-run home run, Jarren Duran gave the American League a 5x3 win over the Nationals on Tuesday inMajor League Baseball's (MLB) All-Star Game.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder connected his decisive home run in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas), which earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

With Duran's action, the American League completed a comeback from an explosive 122-yard, three-run home run by Japan's Shohei Ohtani in the third inning.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar gave the 'Old Circuit' an early 3-0 lead that was first neutralized with a double by Dominican Juan Soto (Yankees) that drove in runs by Steven Kwan (Guardians) and Marcus Semien (Rangers).

Soto himself then went through the register after a single by David Fry (Guardians) to tie the game and leave it on a platter for Duran's final home run.

The player, who competed with Mexico in the 2023 World Classic, had earned his first All-Star selection at the age of 27 thanks to a great first half of the season in which he set career highs with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs, plus 22 stolen bases.

Let's feel the Mexican power! 🇲🇽





First at-bat in a #AllStarGame and Jarren Duran disappeared all 108 seams on the other side of the fence 🔥⚾️



pic.twitter.com/qgcHLNDnyE — Karo Garcia (@laKaro_gc) July 17, 2024 .

"I can't put this into words," an emotional Duran said as he collected his MVP trophy in front of the 39,000-strong crowd. "I'm a little overwhelmed with emotions but very grateful to be here. Representing the Red Sox is a great honor."

The American League thus scored its 10th win in the last 11 editions of the All-Star Game, a year after falling 3-2 in the edition held in Seattle.