LeBron James, flagbearer for Team USA at Paris 2024

22 de julio, 2024

LeBron James will be the male representative carrying the U.S. flag at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to be held this Friday. He will be the first male basketball player in history to lead the delegation in an inauguration.

The decision was made through an internal vote by the 592 athletes who will wear the stars and stripes uniform in the French capital.

"It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together. For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment," LeBron James said immediately upon hearing the news, reported by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

This Tuesday, the name of the female athlete who will join LeBron James at the forefront of Team USA will be announced.

Paris 2024 will be the fourth Olympic Games in which the NBA's all-time leading scorer will participate. In Athens 2004, he won the bronze medal, while in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 he won the gold medal.

In what, predictably, will be his last Olympics, LeBron James will lead a Dream Team that is the fan favorite to stand atop the podium.