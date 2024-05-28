Hung Cao receives Trump's endorsement in the Virginia Senate race against Tim Kaine

The veteran is one of five Republicans vying for the important seat.

Donald Trump takes a stand in the Republican U.S. Senate race in Virginia, throwing his support behind retired Navy Captain Hung Cao over the other four Republicans seeking to challenge Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who has held the seat since 2013.

The former president used his social media, Truth Social, to publicly express his support for Cao and highlight some of the candidate's qualities. "A Combat Veteran and Highly Decorated Special Operations Officer, Hung Cao will be a tireless fighter to stop inflation, grow our Economy, secure our Border, strong support our incredible Military/Vets, and defend our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump stated. Furthermore, he added, “He will never let you down, and we will, at the same time, get rid of the worst president in the history of our country, crooked Joe Biden!”

The veteran's Republican opponents

Cao, 52, is among five Republicans vying to unseat incumbent Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 presidential election.

Cao's main rival in the Republican race is Scott Parkinson, vice president of government affairs for the Club for Growth. Parkinson has the support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and has raised just over $841,000 for the close Senate race.

The other Republican candidates in the race are attorney and author Jonathan Emord, attorney Chuck Smith, and businessman Eddie Garcia.

Cao reacts to Trump's support

The veteran, who has raised more than $2 million so far, used social media to express his gratitude to Trump. "I’m honored to receive an endorsement from the 45th and 47th President of the United States Donald Trump!" Cao said through X.

I'm honored to receive an endorsement from the 45th and 47th President of the United States Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/fxAs5Ybrtn — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) May 27, 2024

Virginia will hold its Republican Senate primary on June 18. The race promises to be intense, with Cao and the other candidates vying for the chance to take on Kaine in a state that has trended Democratic in recent years but also elected Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021.