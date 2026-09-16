Pennsylvania confirms the nation's fourth measles death amid the largest outbreak in 35 Years

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff 16 de septiembre, 2026

Authorities in Pennsylvania confirmed a fourth measles-related death on Tuesday, amid an outbreak that has reached levels not seen in the country in 35 years.

"My thoughts are with the two families who lost loved ones to this highly contagious virus, as Pennsylvania faces its worst measles outbreak in more than three decades," said State Health Secretary Debra Bogen.

According to local medical examiners, the latest fatality was an 18-year-old man, who joins the two infants who were too young to be vaccinated and a 40-year-old man.

Last year, when the current outbreak began, three other measles-related deaths were reported in the United States, including two children.

Since early 2026, more than 3,290 cases of this serious disease have been reported in the United States, including nearly 700 in Pennsylvania.