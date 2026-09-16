Texas revokes doctor's license for prescribing an abortion drug

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de septiembre, 2026

The Texas Medical Board revoked a doctor's license after determining he had prescribed an abortion drug in violation of state laws restricting abortion.

According to a report by Live Action, the agency responsible for regulating and overseeing medical licenses notified Dr. William Evans on Sept. 4 that his license to practice medicine was revoked effective immediately.

The decision came after the board received evidence, the content of which was not specified, that Evans had engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a patient and had prescribed an abortion-inducing drug to her in December 2023.

The prescription and potential legal consequences

The article by Live Action notes that it is unknown whether the woman actually took the medication or whether an abortion occurred. However, the prescription would have violated the Texas Human Life Protection Act, known as the Human Life Protection Act.

As a result of the license revocation, the Cross Timbers Orthopaedics medical center, associated with Evans, remains closed.