Hispanic Heritage Month: Despite challenges, the community's influence continues to grow

Published by Israel Duro 16 de septiembre, 2026

Hispanic Heritage Month 2026 once again celebrates the growth of this community, despite the many challenges and increased pressure it faces. This year, Latinos account for 21% of the U.S. population, with more than 70 million residents. Furthermore, in the midst of an election year, Hispanics who are eligible to vote increased by 16%, reaching 39 million, and their impact on the national GDP exceeds $4 trillion.

According to the latest data from the Census Bureau, Hispanics remain as the second-largest ethnic group in the country. They now number 70.1 million residents and continue to drive population growth through their birth rate, keeping this balance positive.

And yet, since the return of Donald Trump to the White House in 2025, the number of immigrants has declined significantly, which has also affected the growth of the Hispanic population.

Hispanics: Fastest-growing voter group

But the number of Latinos in the country is not solely a matter of immigration. In fact, the number of Hispanic voters has grown more than any other ethnic group since 2006. In November, 39 million members of this community are expected to vote, surpassed only by white voters, whose numbers, however, are declining.

In 2006, the percentage of eligible voters who are Latino was 9%, compared to the current 16%. In other words, the number has nearly doubled in just 20 years. In 2018, for the first time, they surpassed black voters (who now represent 12% of the electorate). Between 2022 and 2026, 5.25 million new Hispanic voters have been added to the rolls.

Latinos: Key to consumer spending

Furthermore, the impact of Hispanics on the economy has also continued to grow, despite the fact that ICE raids are having a particularly striking impact on businesses and workers in this community. According to an annual study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC), the so-called "Hispanic GDP" is projected to reach $4.1 trillion, which would make it the world's fifth-largest economy.

It is also worth noting that Hispanics have seen sustained growth in purchasing power, entrepreneurship and education. This impact is reflected in the fact that in 2023, Latino consumer spending reached $2.7 trillion (a figure higher than that of Texas' entire economy—$2.58 trillion) and was 25% higher than that of New York ($2.17 trillion). Another important point is that, between 2017 and 2022, Latinos' incomes grew by an average of 4.8% annually, compared to 1.9% for the rest of the population.