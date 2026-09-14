Texas GOP Rep Gill: Democrats denigrate America, have no economic answer to America-first economics

Published by Amanda Head 14 de septiembre, 2026

Texas Rep. Brandon Gill is making his case for voting for fellow Republican nominees in the upcoming midterms – pointing out stark economic and cultural contrasts with candidates from the Democratic Party, whom he points out gave Americans 9% inflation under President Biden and says are sympathizing with terrorists and nominating "crazies."

"There’s another political movement in our country right now that doesn’t believe that America is or ever was great, the Texas congressman said at last week's Republican Midterm Convention, a two-day gathering that brought together roughly 20,000 in Dallas.

"They sometimes call themselves socialists. Some even call themselves communists. But most of them simply go by Democrats.

"The last time Democrats were in power with Biden in the White House, inflation hit 9%, and we had a government that cared more about the color of your skin than the content of your character."

The economy under Biden...

Under Biden, American families faced a severe cost-of-living shock as consumer prices jumped 9.1 percent year-over-year in June 2022, the highest rate in four decades, while cumulative inflation from early 2021 exceeded 20%.

Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen initially insisted inflation was “transitory,” yet grocery, rent and household costs kept rising.

National average gasoline prices also reached a record high, above $5 a gallon in mid-2022, stretching family budgets further. Even after the annual rate later cooled, the elevated price level left many workers paying far more for the same goods and services than when the administration began.

Democratic Party drifts left

A growing share of the Democratic Party now appears to be openly elevating self-described socialists and treating their agenda as mainstream rather than fringe.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic Socialists of America member and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, remains one of the party’s most prominent national figures and a frequently mentioned 2028 presidential prospect.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has argued that a democratic socialist can win anywhere in the country, and candidates he backed – including Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier – defeated establishment Democrats in House primaries.

In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, endorsed by Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, has surged in a high-profile Senate race. Additional DSA-aligned candidates have advanced in Pennsylvania, Colorado and other deep-blue districts, expanding the socialist bloc’s influence inside the party.

Socialist branding, once taboo and confined to the margins, now commands real power in Democratic primaries and is shaping the party’s direction heading into November.

Republicans tout their economic record ahead of midterms

Since Trump’s second-term inauguration, Republicans in Congress have passed the Working Families Tax Cuts, making 2017 individual tax rates permanent and adding no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security benefits, an expanded child tax credit, and full expensing for factories and equipment.

Treasury data show millions of workers already claimed those deductions, with most tip and overtime relief going to households earning under $200,000.

The administration also pushed record U.S. oil and gas production and LNG exports while rolling back energy and climate subsidies. Combined with border enforcement and deregulation, Republicans argue the package is raising real wages, boosting business investment, and putting more take-home pay in workers’ pockets after the inflation shock of the prior administration.

Gill began his speech in Dallas with a land acknowledgment, something Democrats have increasingly integrated into speeches, but with a twist towards patriotism.

"I'd like to acknowledge that we stand here today in the great state of Texas in the United States of America, the ancestral homeland of great American patriots, pioneers and explorers who put down roots, fought for freedom all over the globe and bled and died to build the greatest civilization ever known to man," Gill said to a cheering crowd.

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