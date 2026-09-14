Trump labels voices calling for halt to AI as 'very negative forces' and defends US supremacy over China

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump on Sunday labeled those calling for a slowdown in the development of artificial intelligence as "very negative forces" in remarks to the press from his Doonbeg estate in Ireland, where he was attending the Irish Open. He stressed that the United States must maintain its technological leadership over China.

The bet on speed

Trump dismissed warnings from the tech industry itself and said: "We could put guardrails. We can do this and that. But I think you have a lot of very negative ⁠forces that are bringing it up that shouldn't be bringing it up and they're bringing up things that won't happen." In his view, the key is not to lose the global race: "We're leading China in AI. We're the most sophisticated country in the world, and frankly I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI wins," he told the press.

The president's message aligns with his party's stance. House Speaker Mike Johnson warned Sunday that "if Congress just races in and does some sort of emergency session to try to regulate A.I., we will lose the race to China, and that is a threat to every single American."

"We need to handle this new technology like we have others in the past and make sure we're doing everything we can responsibly to also not smother American innovation. We have to do both things simultaneously," he added.

For his part, economic advisor Kevin Hassett stressed the need to prevent a scenario in which "a malevolent actor has access to an AI that's better than the one we have that can protect us."

The industry warns: "It could kill us all before the decade is over" Jacob Coxon, a 27-year-old British researcher, announced his resignation from Anthropic, after previously working at OpenAI, and accused both companies of "gambling with our lives" in the race for self-improving models. Coxon, who specializes in model pre-training,

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​His resignation set off alarm bells in the industry. Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, called for slowing down the pace to assess risks, and received public support from Sam Altman of OpenAI and Elon Musk of xAI. Altman even confirmed that his company will not go public this year due to "everything that's happening with safety." Trump's remarks come just days after, a 27-year-old British researcher, announced his resignation fromafter previously working atand accused both companies of "" in the race for self-improving models. Coxon, who specializes in model pre-training, wrote on X that "the people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade."​His resignation set off alarm bells in the industry. Anthropic's CEO,, called for slowing down the pace to assess risks, and received public support fromof OpenAI andof xAI. Altman even confirmed that his company will not go public this year due to "everything that's happening with safety."

The Democratic front: "We certainly need to begin to act urgently"

In the face of Republican reluctance, Democrats are calling for immediate legislative action. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Republicans have "abdicated their responsibility," while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is calling for a complete halt to the development of self-improving AI systems.

"We must pause recursive self improving AI. We must have criminal and civil liability for AI that damages us.," he wrote on X.

The political pressure coincides with growing public concern: according to a survey by CBS News in March 2026, 66% of Americans believe that AI will reduce the number of jobs in the United States.