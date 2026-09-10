$45 million for aid and crackdown on Los Tiguerones: Rubio meets with Ecuadorian government, hails it "most aggressive" ally in fight against drug trafficking

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de septiembre, 2026

The administration of President Donald Trump is moving steadily toward a significant expansion of its security alliance with Ecuador after Secretary of State Marco Rubio met this Wednesday in Quito with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and described his government as one of Washington's most important allies in the fight against drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations.

Following the meeting, Rubio announced that the White House plans to request an additional $45 million in security assistance for Ecuador from Congress, adding that Washington also plans to provide new maritime equipment and establish a separate $10 million program aimed at combating illegal gold mining, gang recruitment and illicit financing networks.

In what some described as high praise, Rubio described Ecuador as the United States' "most aggressive" partner in the hemisphere when it comes to confronting drug trafficking organizations and other transnational criminal groups, noting that U.S. and Ecuadorian forces have increased their cooperation in operations against vessels suspected of transporting drugs. "We have no better ally in the region when it comes to confronting the transnational criminal threat," Rubio said, before announcing that the state department was designating Los Tiguerones, one of the country's largest gangs, as a foreign terrorist organization.

The state department has accused the group of being involved in drug trafficking and other illicit activities. In addition to numerous criminal operations throughout Ecuador, Los Tiguerones also participated in the violent takeover of an Ecuadorian television station during a live broadcast in 2024. The designation comes after the United States added two other Ecuadorian gangs to its list of terrorist organizations last year. Some experts believe that by adding Los Tiguerones to the list, the Trump administration is paving the way for new measures against the organization and its members.

According to several media outlets, the planned security assistance would supplement the equipment Ecuador has already received from Washington. The Trump administration plans to send a 110-foot Coast Guard patrol boat and five interceptor vessels to the Ecuadorian navy. Seven other vessels have already been delivered this year to support efforts against maritime drug trafficking.

The close ties between the two governments were also evident during Rubio's visit, when Noboa awarded the Secretary of State the National Order of Merit in the rank of Grand Cross — one of Ecuador's highest honors — in recognition of his contribution to bilateral relations. Rubio's visit to Ecuador was the second stop on his tour of three Latin American countries and came after the Secretary of State visited Colombia, where he met with the newly inaugurated conservative President Abelardo de la Espriella, another leader whose government has received Trump's support.