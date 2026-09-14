PayPal co-founder contribute $40 million to Republican campaign against 'Democratic Socialists'

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de septiembre, 2026

Scott Banister, a libertarian investor and one of the early investors in PayPal, Uber and SpaceX, has allocated $40 million to Make Liberty Win, a Republican-aligned political organization, to launch a campaign against the rise of "Democratic Socialists" (DSA) in state elections.

Funding has already begun to be deployed in nine states: Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, New Hampshire, West Virginia and Montana. The organization plans to expand the initiative to at least a dozen states.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Make Liberty Win noted that "self-proclaimed socialists" are running for public office and winning within the Democratic Party, as was the case with New York's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani. The campaign aims to mobilize young and college-aged activists to knock on the doors of more than 2 million voters in key states.

The infusion of funds comes at a time when, according to a late-August projection by the Republican State Leadership Committee—the Republican committee in charge of state elections—Democrats could spend three times as much as Republicans in those races. Make Liberty Win believes its investment can help narrow that gap.

Make Liberty Win advocates for a smaller federal government and the return of power to state legislatures. Its strategy focuses on grassroots organizing and phone calls in support of candidates, rather than giving them money directly.