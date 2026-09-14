Trump rules out intervening in Lindsay Clancy Case: 'It's actually a state situation'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump stated this Sunday, in remarks to reporters on the tarmac at Shannon Airport in Ireland as he departed for the U.S., that he has no intention of intervening in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children, following a public request from her attorney for him to grant her a pardon.

"There are no winners here": Trump's response

According to Fox News, when asked directly if he would pardon Clancy, Trump described the case as "very sad," but emphasized that it is a "state situation," not a federal one. "There's no winner there. There's no win no matter what you do. Three children are dead," the president said.

Trump added that the resolution must come from the local level, though he praised the defense attorney's work: "He's a good attorney. I've heard from other people he's a very good attorney. I hope they can work it out. ... That's something they have to work out. It's very sad. There is no win there."

Pardon request and constitutional limits

The president's reaction comes after Kevin Reddington, Clancy's attorney, publicly asked Trump to pardon his client, even while acknowledging that the president lacks the authority to grant a pardon in a state matter. Reddington had expressed hope that Trump could, at the very least, influence the outcome of the case.

In earlier statements, Trump had already warned that Clancy would have a "price to pay" for the deaths, though he acknowledged the severity of her mental state: "I assume there's going to be another trial. It's a terrible situation. Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing—can't be worse. But we'll find out what the price to pay is—there'll be a price. It'll be a mental institution or jail or something."

Clancy, 36, a former nurse, faces three counts of first-degree murder for the 2023 deaths of Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.