USDA lifts restrictions in two areas of Texas after containing New World screwworm

Published by Diane Hernández 2 de septiembre, 2026

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lifted the health restrictions in two areas of Texas that had been declared infested with the New World screwworm, a parasite that poses a serious threat to livestock and other warm-blooded animals.

The decision, announced by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), affects areas in the La Salle and Webb Counties, as well as parts of Gillespie, Kerr and Kimble Counties. Authorities determined that these areas met the necessary conditions for clearance following surveillance and control efforts.

Animals no longer subject to special measures

With the lifting of the measures, animals located in these areas will no longer be subject to the special movement restrictions imposed specifically due to the presence of the parasite, although other health requirements will remain in effect.

The New World screwworm, scientifically known as Cochliomyia hominivorax, affects warm-blooded animals because its larvae feed on living tissue. The USDA considers it a significant threat to livestock and wildlife, although it states that the current risk to people and animals in the United States remains low.