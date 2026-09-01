Oil prices continue to rise alongside the turmoil in the Middle East amid new threats from Trump and a tentative attempt at appeasement by a bankrupt Iran

Published by Israel Duro 1 de septiembre, 2026

The price of oil continues to rise amid confusion over the contradictory messages coming out of the Middle East. On the one hand, two oil tankers were struck by projectiles as they attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz, even though the Ayatollah regime responded to Donald Trump's latest warning with a proposal for de-escalation on both sides.

The fact is that the economic stranglehold on Iran seems to be proving more effective than the bombs that decimated the Ayatollahs in the early stages of the conflict. In a tone very different from the defiance with which Tehran's spokespeople usually respond to every peace announcement or agreement from Trump, President Masud Pezeshkian offered Washington a return to compliance with the memorandum of understanding agreed upon with Vice President Vance and his negotiating team if the U.S. ceases its attacks.

"I explicitly state that, if the United States returns to its commitments under the memorandum of understanding (...), sthe Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take reciprocal measures," he said. However, he warned that "returning to a policy of pressure and threats could derail the diplomatic process."

Trump: "Iran Is a Failed Nation"

Earlier, Donald Trump noted that "Iran is a failed nation" and "is dead". "They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police," the Republican insisted. This situation is further complicated by the fact that "their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country."

Trump also noted that the situation for the population is unsustainable due to inflation that has already reached "300%" and "their willingness [the ayatollahs] to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!)".

Oil Prices Continue to Rise Oil prices continued Monday's upward trend amid instability in the Middle East and fears of a further escalation following Trump's warnings and the attack on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

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​Following the Asian trading session and the early hours of the European session, a barrel of Brent reached $92.46, up 2.18%. Meanwhile, WTI rose even more sharply, by 2.58%, bringing the price per barrel to $87.97.

Two oil tankers hit by projectiles while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz

Two oil tankers were struck by "projectiles of unknown origin" while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the Greek maritime security consultancy Marisks reported on Tuesday, according to AFP.

Earlier, the British agency UKMTO posted on the social media platform X that an oil tanker had been struck by three "unknown projectiles " as it was completing its outbound passage through the Strait of Hormuz. "No casualties or environmental impact were reported," the agency stated regarding the incident, which occurred 31 kilometers east of the city of Khasab, in Oman.

The maritime security firm Vanguard Tech identified the vessel as the Senegal Prosperity, flying the Liberian flag. The second vessel is the oil tanker Sidr, flying the Saudi flag, according to Marisks.

Marisks later told AFP that, in total, "two oil tankers carrying crude oil were struck by projectiles of unknown origin just a few minutes apart."