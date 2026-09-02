Trump now has his own $1 coin: What the new coin looks like and how much it costs

Published by Diane Hernández 2 de septiembre, 2026

The image of Donald Trump is now officially part of U.S. legal tender. The U.S. Mint began selling on Sept. 2 the first numismatic products featuring a one-dollar coin designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The issue is part of the special commemorative series the Mint is releasing throughout 2026 to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary.

Trump's face on the obverse

The obverse of the coin features a portrait of President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the inscriptions "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "1776 ~ 2026."

The design was created by Joseph Menna, chief engraver at the U.S. Mint, based on an official photograph of Trump taken by White House photographer Daniel Torok.

The reverse features the U.S. Presidential Seal: the eagle holding an olive branch and a bundle of arrows, with the shield on its chest and the motto "E PLURIBUS UNUM" on a ribbon.

The number "250" is incorporated into the shield as a direct reference to the anniversary the United States will celebrate in 2026. The inscriptions "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "ONE DOLLAR" also appear.

A one-dollar coin that is not yet in general circulation

Although the coin has a finish known as a "circulating finish," there is an important distinction between its availability to collectors and its general circulation.

The coins were minted at the Philadelphia Mint, bear no mint mark, and have never previously been put into circulation. However, the institution confirms that they are legal tender and that they can be used to make payments.

The Mint itself anticipates that these coins will eventually be released into circulation in 2026.

How much do they cost?

For now, those who wish to purchase them directly from the Mint can do so in two formats:

Roll of 25 coins: $61 .

. Bag of 100 coins: $154.50.

The price of these products is higher than the coins' face value because they are products sold directly to collectors by the Mint. The face value of each individual coin remains at one dollar.

The Mint also set an initial limit of two products per household. According to the institution, this restriction will remain in effect until 2 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, Sept. 3.

A special edition minted on July 4 One of the factors that could make certain coins particularly sought-after by collectors is a special edition.

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​The Mint produced 250,000 coins on July 4, 2026, precisely during the Independence Day celebration. These coins feature a special mark with the inscription "July 4th" and were minted in Philadelphia.

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​What makes them unique is that they are not sold separately: the 250,000 special coins were randomly distributed within the rolls and bags offered by the Mint.

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​This means that a buyer can purchase a roll or a bag and, at random, find one of these coins minted on July 4.

What is it made of?

The new coin retains the composition typically used for this type of U.S. coin. It is made of an alloy consisting of:

88.5% copper

6% zinc

3.5% manganese

2% nickel

It weighs 0.29 ounces, has a diameter of 1.04 inches, and is approximately 0.08 inches thick.

Its edge is smooth and bears no mint mark.

A historic coin for collectors

Trump's appearance on the dollar also holds particular numismatic significance. The 2026 program temporarily modifies the design of several U.S. denominations to mark the 250th anniversary.

The dollar featuring Trump's portrait is part of this program, along with new special designs for dimes, quarters and half-dollars.

The coin thus becomes a unique piece in the recent history of American numismatics: a legal tender dollar, minted by the U.S. Mint, bearing the portrait of the sitting president and created specifically for the nation's 250th anniversary.