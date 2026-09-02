Judge dismisses federal suit against CA over trans sports policies

Published by Just The News 2 de septiembre, 2026

A federal judge this week dismissed a suit from the federal government against California over its policies on transgender participation in sports on procedural grounds.

The Department of Justice took exception to California's policy requiring schools to allow students to participate in athletics on the basis of their gender identity.

File gov.uscourts.cacd_.978008.54.0.pdf

US District Judge Cynthia Valenzuela granted California's motion to dismiss, opining that the state, and several co-defendants, lack proper notice that they risked the loss of federal funding over the matter.

Valenzuela did not address the government's contention that Title IX requires schools to protect equal access to sports on the basis of biological sex.

California's Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation were both defendants in the suit.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.





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