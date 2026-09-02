Trump floats renaming Strait of Hormuz to 'Trump Strait'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday floated renaming the Strait of Hormuz to the "Trump Strait" amid the ongoing war with Iran.

"Now that we have it under USA. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!" he posted on Truth Social.

The Strait of Hormuz is the critical waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Its name likely derives from the Zoroastrian god Ahura Mazda, which was once widely worshiped in the region before the rise of Islam.

Trump has increasingly been willing to rename geographic landmarks in symbolic rebuke of his diplomatic or military adversaries. Earlier in his term, he renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" and last month renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

Few nations have embraced the changes, which he enacted via executive order.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.





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