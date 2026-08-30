Germany: 31-year-old British woman dies after being stabbed at Rosenheim train station in Bavaria
German police arrested a 27-year-old German man, a resident of the Fürstenfeldbruck district west of Munich, on the same platform. According to the police report, the arrest took place immediately.
Early Sunday morning, a 31-year-old British woman was stabbed at Rosenheim station, the Bavarian hub for travel to Austria. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where she died.
The city, about 31 miles southeast of Munich, is one of the main centers of Upper Bavaria and a common stopover on the way to Salzburg, Innsbruck and Vienna.
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Immediate arrest
According to report by GB News, German police arrested a 27-year-old man on the same platform; he is a German national and a resident of the Fürstenfeldbruck district, west of Munich. According to the report, the arrest took place immediately.
The Rosenheim Criminal Police are already investigating a homicide case. The motive is unclear: it has not been disclosed whether the two knew each other or whether the attack is related to the city's fall festival.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed "an argument or a physical altercation" at the station late Saturday or early Sunday morning to come forward. It also remains unconfirmed whether the victim lived in Germany or was just passing through.
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