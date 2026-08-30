Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de agosto, 2026

The State Department estimated on Sunday that about 85 Americans remain unaccounted for after a massive wave of water, mud and debris swept through a remote Himalayan valley on Wednesday.

This is just a fraction of the disaster: authorities in Nepal and China list more than 3,000 people as missing and have confirmed at least 797 deaths.

No American fatalities reported so far

Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesperson, said on “This Week” (ABC) that nine Americans have been evacuated and that he is not aware of any deaths among U.S. citizens. "The remoteness of this location makes getting reliable information difficult. But our dedication remains, our commitment remains," he said.

According to AFP, the United States and Canada each announced $3.6 million in aid. The United Kingdom pledged $6.8 million. The U.N. released $2.5 million in emergency funds. Part of the U.S. funds will go toward repairing roads and "mobilizing specialized transport options" to deliver food and relief to isolated areas, according to Pigott.

Glacier collapse

The U.S. Geological Survey attributed the flash flood to the collapse of a glacier. Chinese experts point to one on the southern slope of Lirung Peak in Nepal. The floodwaters came down early Wednesday morning, sweeping away entire villages. The death toll and number of missing persons are still being tallied.