‘Dibu’ Martínez signs with Chelsea: The Argentine World Cup-winning goalkeeper leaves Aston Villa

Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de agosto, 2026

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu“ Martínez has ended his time at Aston Villa to join Chelsea, as announced Sunday by both Premier League clubs. The 2022 World Cup champion and 2026 runner-up is thus embarking on a new chapter in his career, following six successful seasons in Birmingham.

A transfer worth about $10 million dollars

The British press reported that the deal was finalized for about 7.5 million pounds (approximately $10 million USD). Chelsea specified that the Argentine goalkeeper's contract runs for three seasons.

According to AFP, Chelsea said it was "delighted" with the arrival of the Argentine, who will compete for the starting spot with Spaniard Robert Sánchez, who is once again under scrutiny following his performance in the 3-2 victory against Fulham.

"I'm delighted to be at this soccer club," Martínez said, as quoted in Chelsea's press release. "I want to succeed here. I'm someone who wants to win at everything I do, and I want to bring that here, to this club, because it's a team that wins titles, so I think it's a good fit," he added.

From the Arsenal bench to stardom at Villa Park

The 33-year-old Dibu joined Aston Villa in 2020 from Arsenal, where he had been on a series of loan spells and served as a substitute without ever establishing himself as a starter. He did find that spot at Villa Park, where he became a key player and capped off his time there by lifting the Europa League last May, in his final season with the club.

Aston Villa was full of praise in its farewell: "For his stellar performances and infectious competitiveness, Emi will always be remembered for his part in our recent journey and success," the club said in a statement.

His 256 appearances for Aston Villa across all competitions coincided with his establishment as the starting goalkeeper for the Argentine national team. With the Albiceleste, he won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024. On an individual level, he has been honored with the Yashin Trophy twice in 2023 and 2024, the award that France Football presents to the best goalkeeper of the year during the Ballon d'Or ceremony.