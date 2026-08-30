Christian leaders urge Trump to create legal pathway for Jewish Canadians facing antisemitism

Vigil for the hostages held by Hamas on the grounds of the Alberta Legislative Assembly NurPhoto via AFP .

Published by Just The News 30 de agosto, 2026

A coalition of Christian lawmakers, faith leaders and civic organizations urged President Donald Trump to establish a legal immigration and humanitarian pathway for Jewish Canadians who fear persecution resulting from rising antisemitism in Canada.

In a letter sent to Trump, the National Association of Christian Lawmakers and its partners asked the administration to direct the State Department and Department of Homeland Security to develop “lawful, secure, and appropriately expedited pathways” for eligible Jewish Canadian nationals and their immediate family members.

The letter pointed to what the signatories described as a growing climate of harassment, intimidation, vandalism, threats and violence targeting Jewish communities in Canada since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

“These numbers represent more than statistics,” the letter read. “They represent families who increasingly question whether they can safely send their children to Jewish schools, worship openly, display their faith publicly, or continue building their lives in communities where they no longer feel secure.”

The group said any immigration program should have remain subject to existing law and national-security screening, including identity, criminal-history, medical and admissibility checks.

The letter also cited growing interest among Jewish Canadians in relocating to the United States.

Advocates working with affected families reportedly said more than 2,000 Jewish Canadians had expressed interest in moving because of concerns about their safety, the letter said.

The authors pointed specifically to Oklahoma, writing that Jewish and Christian leaders in Tulsa had offered to help receive Jewish Canadian families. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt had also communicated his willingness to welcome Jewish families seeking safety and opportunity, according to the letter.

The coalition argued that potential immigrants should not be viewed solely as refugees, but as prospective members of American communities.

“They bring talent, faith, family values, entrepreneurship, and a sincere desire to contribute to the Nation that offers them safety and religious liberty,” the letter said.

The signatories applauded Trump for his stated efforts to combat antisemitism and defend religious liberty while urging him to take decisive action on this particular issue.

“Religious liberty must be more than a principle we proclaim; it must be a principle we are willing to defend,” the letter concluded.

© Just The News