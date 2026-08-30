A judge blocks the Department of State's ideologically motivated deportations of foreign students

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 29 de agosto, 2026

A ruling issued this Friday by District Judge Noël Wise of the Northern District of California determined that federal efforts to pursue the deportation of non-U.S. citizens based on their political views or statements violate the First and Fifth Amendments of the Constitution, according to a report by Politico.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Marco Rubio on behalf of the college newspaper Stanford Daily and a non-citizen student with legal status.

The plaintiffs argued that the measures discouraged foreign students from openly expressing their opinions or publishing opinion pieces critical of federal foreign policy for fear of visa-related reprisals.

Debate over the sope of visas and national security

In her court filing, Judge Wise held that freedom of speech belongs to the people and not to the government to take away.

The ruling responds to actions taken over the past year by the federal administration to revoke visas and pursue the deportation of non-citizen students linked to protests on college campuses, attributing to them a potential negative impact on the country's foreign relations.

Among the cases highlighted in this context are activists and scholars from institutions such as Columbia, Tufts, and Georgetown. Some faced detention or visa revocation after leading demonstrations or publishing articles questioning their universities' stance on the conflict in the Middle East.

The Department of State's official position

In response to the court's ruling, the federal administration has maintained a firm stance in defense of national sovereignty and immigration control.

A Department of State spokesperson told Politico on condition of anonymity that the nation "has no obligation to admit or tolerate the presence of individuals who subvert our laws and deny our citizens their constitutional rights."

The government representative emphasized the institution's commitment to protecting national security and public order through immigration screening processes, noting that "a visa is a privilege, not a right."

The court ruling opens a new chapter in the legal battle over the executive branch's authority to regulate the stay of foreign nationals who promote ideological activism on U.S. soil, a battle that could escalate to higher courts.