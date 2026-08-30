Abdul El-Sayed's attack on Usha Vance has sparked strong condemnation among the Indian-American community and women in Michigan

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 29 de agosto, 2026

A series of comments directed at Usha Vance by the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, has sparked a major controversy and threatens to undermine his standing among the state's 130,000 Americans of Indian descent, as well as among female voters, according to a report by the New York Post.

The controversy intensified when El-Sayed posted on X, where he sarcastically asked Vice President JD Vance if he would take his wife back in time to meet his grandfather ("Papaw"). The comment refers to the family story Vance recounted in his memoir, in which he expressed regret that his grandparents did not live long enough to meet his wife.

Demand an apology and criticize the attack on his family

Leaders of the Indian-American community and Republican Party officials in Michigan reacted strongly, demanding a public apology and stating that the matter crossed the line of ordinary political debate.

"We may have differences. We attack one another. But going after the family and the children is a disaster," Sunny Reddy, co-chair of the state Republican Party, said in remarks reported by the New York Post. Reddy pointed out that the family is not running for any office and indicated that the party is working to incorporate these statements into its campaign materials.

The controversy follows previous comments El-Sayed made on a podcast in April, where he explicitly mentioned Usha Vance's pregnancy. When asked about this on Fox News, the second lady noted that she initially took the situation in stride, emphasizing the affection her husband's family has for her.

Michigan stands out for its high female voter turnout, at 69% among registered voters, according to Census Bureau data, 10 points above the national average.

Internal pressures and challenges in the home stretch

The incident adds pressure on El-Sayed's candidacy at a time when RealClearPolitics poll averages show a tight race against his Republican opponent, former Congressman Mike Rogers.

At the same time, the candidate has had to deal with criticism from within his own party over his joint appearances with controversial internet figures such as Hasan Piker, who has been criticized for comments regarding the September 11 attacks.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville recently expressed unease about these ties on his podcast, Politics War Room, suggesting the candidate distance himself from such views.