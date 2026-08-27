Political analyst Álvaro Vértiz on Voz News: Trump has managed to get Sheinbaum to cooperate in a way 'that we did not see during López Obrador’s term'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de agosto, 2026

Political analyst Álvaro Vértiz analyzed the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Secretary Roberto Velasco on Voz News on Wednesday, amid one of the most tense periods in the relationship between the two countries. Vértiz noted that the meeting focused on issues such as trade, security, and immigration, as well as the situation involving now-former Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

“We are coming from a very tense moment. I certainly believe that the Rocha Moya issue put a lot of stress where there shouldn’t have been any. It seems to me that President Claudia Sheinbaum and her government are acting positively. And I believe that Foreign Secretary Velasco is cooperating and having a very open conversation with Rubio on trade, security, and immigration,” Vértiz told anchor and executive director Karina Yapor.

The Department of State said that during the meeting, Velasco was asked to take stronger action to stop illegal immigration, curb drug trafficking into the United States, and combat narco-terrorist organizations operating in Mexico.

When Yapor asked whether the United States could be satisfied with Rocha Moya’s replacement and the fact that Mexico has not mentioned Washington’s extradition request, Vértiz said he believed the measures taken so far would not be sufficient. However, the political analyst noted that the U.S. government has managed to get Sheinbaum to cooperate more with Washington than former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did.

“It will not be enough. If there is one thing we have learned about the Donald Trump administration, it is that it is always looking for more. Since the beginning of Sheinbaum’s presidency, there has been a level of cooperation that we did not see during López Obrador’s term. And that cooperation has been demonstrated through various actions. I believe that while we have to read between the lines to understand the pragmatic language, it seems to me that the Mexican government is changing its approach to security, but there is still more to be seen,” Vértiz explained.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.