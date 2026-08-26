Trump pays tribute to the thirteen service members killed during the withdrawal from Afghanistan: 'You will never be forgotten!'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de agosto, 2026

Donald Trump paid tribute to the thirteen service members who died during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, when the president and commander-in-chief was Joe Biden.

"Today, we honor the 13 brave American HEROES who were tragically killed five years ago by evil Jihadi terrorists in Kabul, Afghanistan," the president wrote.

Furthermore, he once again blamed the Biden administration for the conditions under which the withdrawal from Afghanistan took place and described the operation as one of the greatest tragedies in American history

"This catastrophe was a result of Sleepy Joe Biden’s totally botched Withdrawal from the Country, which left our wonderful Servicemen and women defenseless, and allowed the Taliban to free thousands of bloodthirsty terrorists and criminals held at Bagram Prison. This was one of the greatest atrocities in the History of our Nation, and we can never forget that it was the result of the sheer incompetence of Joe Biden and the Democrats who were in charge," he added.

In turn, Trump recalled that during his 2024 presidential campaign he met with the families of fallen service members and promised them justice for their loved ones: "I promised them we would deliver Justice when I returned to the White House — and we have! We quickly apprehended the evil mastermind responsible for the deaths of our Service members, and it has been one of my Greatest Honors as Commander in Chief."

The president referred to the capture of Mohammad Sharifullah, an ISIS-K member who participated in planning the Abbey Gate attack. Sharifullah was arrested on March 2, 2025, and subsequently transferred to the United States. The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged him with providing and conspiring to provide material support to ISIS-K, which resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members.

In April 2026, a federal grand jury found him guilty of participating in a nine-year conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS-K. Sharifullah remains in custody pending a judge's sentencing decision.