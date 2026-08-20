Cuba agents reportedly infiltrate Central American Games to prevent athletes from defecting

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de agosto, 2026

Cuban security agents reportedly infiltrated the facilities of the 25th Central American and Caribbean Games Santo Domingo 2026 to monitor members of the island's delegation and prevent further defections, according to an investigation published by the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre.

According to the investigation, some of the agents even wore uniforms belonging to athletes from other countries in order to approach the Cuban athletes without arousing suspicion. Dominican security agencies detected the operation and removed several Cuban citizens from the sports facilities who were not authorized to perform security duties.

One of the incidents occurred during an indoor competition at Parque del Este, when Dominican military personnel detected Cuban citizens chasing athletes who were apparently attempting to leave the delegation. Authorities temporarily closed the venue and checked the credentials of those present. A similar incident occurred later at an outdoor stadium, according to the report.

Five athletes leave the Cuban delegation

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​The president of the Santo Domingo 2026 Organizing Committee, José Monegro, later stated that he had not been informed of these incidents and that the daily reports he received during the tournament did not mention any situations involving Cuban athletes or the Cuban embassy. Security reportedly intensified after the first departures of members of the Cuban team . By the end of the games, five athletes had left the delegation: Moisés David Torres Puig, from field hockey; Leah Daniella Almeida, from rowing; Yasmani Evelio Álvarez Peraza, from softball; and fencers Hershey Daniela de la Cruz and Adán Isbel Núñez Pina.​The president of the Santo Domingo 2026 Organizing Committee, José Monegro, later stated that he had not been informed of these incidents and that the daily reports he received during the tournament did not mention any situations involving Cuban athletes or the Cuban embassy.

Dominican Republic orders removal of nine Cuban officials

The case coincides with a diplomatic decision adopted days later by Santo Domingo. The Dominican Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) officially announced on Aug. 13 that it had requested the Cuban embassy to recall nine members of its diplomatic mission and their family members, granting them seven days to leave the country.

The Dominican Foreign Ministry stated that it acted in accordance with international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, but decided to keep the reasons for the measure confidential and indicated that it would not provide additional details.

To date, the Dominican government has not publicly confirmed that the withdrawal of the nine officials is related to the alleged surveillance operation during the games, so any link between the two incidents remains unconfirmed by official sources.