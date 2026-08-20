FDA raises risk level to highest tier for recall of frozen berries sold at Publix

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de agosto, 2026

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has upgraded the recall of GreenWise-brand frozen blueberries and mixed berries sold at Publix supermarkets to the highest health risk level due to possible E. coli contamination.

The FDA classified the recall as "Class 1," the agency's most serious category, which applies when there is a reasonable likelihood that consumption or exposure to an affected product could result in serious health consequences or even death.

On July 29, Publix announced the recall of four varieties of GreenWise organic frozen blueberries and mixed berries sold at its stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 12 people in two states have been infected with the strain of E. coli linked to the outbreak. So far, no deaths related to the outbreak have been reported.

The affected products have expiration dates prior to Feb. 9, 2028. The FDA and Publix recommend that consumers discard them or return them to any Publix store for a full refund.

The products included in the recall are:

GreenWise organic whole blueberries, 10 ounces, UPC 41415-06453

GreenWise organic whole blueberries, 48 ounces, UPC 41415-12053

GreenWise organic whole mixed berries, 10 ounces, UPC 41415-06753

GreenWise organic whole mixed berries, 48 ounces, UPC 41415-12153