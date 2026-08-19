'I have been able to verify that López Obrador has maintained a direct relationship with members of the Sinaloa Cartel since at least 2006'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de agosto, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist Anabel Hernández on the news program about the current situation of the Mexican government and the ties between former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's son and the country's drug trafficking organizations.

"I've been investigating AMLO and his sons since 2020 and 2021, because starting around that time, there were allegations from members of the then-president's administration that there were ties between the president and his sons and organized crime. Faced with such a serious allegation, I began to investigate, and what I was able to prove was that AMLO had maintained a direct relationship with members of the Sinaloa Cartel since at least 2006, when he was running for president for the first time. "When he came to power, sources within his own government revealed to me that Andrés Manuel López Beltrán and his brother José Ramón were friends with 'El Chapo Guzmán's' sons, to the point where they would go to parties and wild gatherings together," said Hernández

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.