Heavy rain, flash floods and severe storms are spreading across several regions as extreme heat persists

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de agosto, 2026

The National Weather Service forecast heavy rain, a risk of flash flooding and severe storms from the Ohio and Tennessee valleys to the Mid-Atlantic coast, while a dangerous heat wave persists in the South and moves toward the Southwest.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center noted that threats of heavy rain, flash flooding and severe weather will move on Thursday from the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys to the Mid-Atlantic coast. The forecast is valid from noon GMT Thursday through noon GMT Saturday.

The agency explained that a mass of cold air from Canada will move toward the northeastern United States over the next few days, while an extensive area of high temperatures remains stationary over the southern states.

The interaction between a stationary front to the south and the cold front coming from Canada will lead to an area of heavy rain. Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected from approximately Interstate I-95 eastward to the northern Mid-Atlantic coast.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk of excessive rainfall, primarily on Thursday, when daytime temperatures reach their peak. The Storm Prediction Center has also issued a moderate risk of severe weather, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat.

Overnight Thursday and into the early hours of Friday, heavy rain will temporarily move away from the Mid-Atlantic coast as a low-pressure system moves offshore along the southern New England coast. Some lighter precipitation could move into southern New England on Friday.

Severe storms in the central and northern parts of the country

Another area of risk will be located in the central part of the country. Eastern Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin could experience severe thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

The NWS indicated that the main hazards will be large hail and isolated wind damage

On Friday, much of central and eastern Nebraska will again face conditions favorable for severe storms. The weather service noted that humidity, instability and wind shear could favor the formation of supercells.

For Friday afternoon and evening, there is a slight risk of severe weather, with the possibility of isolated or scattered damaging hail, including hail larger than two inches, as well as strong wind gusts.

In the southeastern part of the country, numerous storms are also expected in a very humid and unstable environment. The risk of excessive rainfall extends from northern South Carolina to southern Virginia.

Meanwhile, monsoon-related storms will be most active in the afternoons in the states of the Four Corners region. The Weather Prediction Center is maintaining a marginal risk of excessive rainfall over the next few days and a slight risk for southern Arizona this Thursday.