Venezuela's interim government distances itself from Nicolás Maduro, does not call for his release in negotiations with opposition

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de agosto, 2026

The Venezuelan government led by Delcy Rodríguez did not mention the release of Nicolás Maduro, who is imprisoned in the U.S., during the five rounds of negotiations with the opposition held this month, in which the United States is also participating.

The information was disclosed by several people who participated in the talks and spoke with The Financial Times.

In this regard, the absence of any charges related to Maduro marks a shift from the position Rodríguez had maintained following the capture and transfer of the dictator and his wife, Cilia Flores, to the United States in January.

Rodríguez then described the U.S. operation as a case of vile aggression, while her brother, Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, stated that he would not rest until Maduro—who remains in custody in a Brooklyn jail and faces drug trafficking charges—was released.

However, according to people present at the negotiations who were consulted by The Financial Times, the release of Maduro and Flores was not even raised during the talks, which concluded last week.

"Maduro and Flores simply do not exist at the negotiating table," said one opposition figure. "They have erased them from history."

According to the report, the negotiations focused primarily on establishing steps toward a new presidential election and addressing the country's recovery following the earthquakes in June.