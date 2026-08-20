Missouri judge upholds Trump-backed congressional district map for November election

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de agosto, 2026

A Missouri judge rejected a lawsuit seeking to put the new House of Representatives district map—backed by President Donald Trump—to a statewide referendum. The ruling would allow the new, Republican-friendly districts to be used in the November midterm election.

The verdict was issued Wednesday by Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green, who determined that the Missouri Constitution does not allow the referendum process to be used to challenge congressional district maps approved by the Legislature, according to the Associated Press.

Green agreed with Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, a Republican, who had previously rejected a petition backed by thousands of signatures to put the new map to a vote in November.

"The Missouri Constitution does not supply any statement — let alone a clear one — reallocating authority over congressional redistricting away from the General Assembly to a referendum process," Green wrote in his ruling.

The judge also ruled that Hoskins' decision not to certify the referendum petition was "lawful" and ordered that the Republican-backed redistricting map "remains in full force and effect for the 2026 general election."