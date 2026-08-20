Alina Habba rules out becoming the next White House press secretary: 'Fake news'

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de agosto, 2026

Alina Habba, one of the people on the list of potential replacements for Karoline Leavitt, ruled out the possibility that her name is among the candidates to become the next White House Press Secretary.

A few days ago, Leavitt announced that she would step down from her position, citing her desire to spend more time with her family. The current press secretary for the Trump administration became a mother for the second time on May 1. During her absence, various officials assumed her duties, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, or Vice President JD Vance.

In a post on her X account, Habba stated that all the rumors circulating about her potential to succeed Leavitt are "fake news."

"Flattered by the Kalshi odds, but I’m not in the running for any job. However, if I’m getting a new one, I’d love for one of these anonymous sources to let me know first. Fake news remains the undefeated champ…well…until I come at them," wrote Habba, who serves as an advisor to President Donald Trump.

Now that her name has apparently been taken out of the running, it remains to be seen who will take up the baton from Leavitt. According to the Kalshi prediction market, which Habba referenced in her post, figures such as Scott Jennings, Matthew Boyle, Spencer Pratt, Roma Daravi, Anna Kelly or even Kari Lake are strong contenders to become the next White House press secretary.