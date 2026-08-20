Trump goes all out against Iran: Announces economic isolation 'on an unprecedented scale' and threatens countries that provide assistance

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a new economic crackdown against Iran's theocratic regime and warned that any nation that allows its financial institutions, companies, or government entities to assist the Tehran regime will face "tremendous economic consequences." The president made the announcement via a post on Truth Social, in which he stated that Iran has squandered the opportunities his administration has offered it to reach an agreement and that, for that reason, the United States will launch an unprecedented campaign of "economic warfare and isolation."

"No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it. Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," wrote Trump, who noted that his new strategy will be aimed at cutting off the channels through which the Iranian regime can maintain its economic operations and obtain resources abroad.

Likewise, the Republican president made it clear that the measures will not be limited to the Iranian regime but could also affect other countries and companies that continue to provide assistance to Tehran. "Today, I am also announcing that ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences," he warned.

The president specifically pointed out several activities that, according to his administration, must be stopped immediately, including "Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — It all needs to stop NOW. You know who you are."

Trump Threatens an "Economic D-Day"

Elsewhere in his message, Trump compared the new campaign against the Islamic theocracy to an "economic D-Day" and called on U.S. allies to join efforts to isolate the regime in Tehran. "This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat," said the president, who also asserted that Iran's military capabilities have been severely weakened during the conflict, stating that "Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread."

The president also noted that the new measures aim to prevent Tehran from rebuilding its military capabilities and continuing to project power and terrorism beyond its borders, asserting that "These maniacs are on the ropes" and concluded his message with the promise that "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON."

Although Trump did not specify exactly what the new economic measures will be or when they will take effect, his warning that any country that aids Iran will face economic consequences leaves open the possibility that the new strategy will extend U.S. pressure to governments, companies, and financial institutions in third countries.

The president's announcement comes after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned last week that the United States would seek to increase economic pressure on Tehran to secure the reopening of this strategic sea lane.