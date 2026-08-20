Anabel Hernández on Voz News: The Sinaloa Cartel financed Andrés Manuel López Obrador so he would protect them, and he 'delivered'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de agosto, 2026

Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández stated on Tuesday, during an interview on the Voz News newscast, that the former Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has maintained direct ties with the Sinaloa Cartel since at least 2006, accusing the former left-wing leader of having received money from the criminal group and also claiming that two of his sons have been friends with the children of the notorious drug trafficker and drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

"I've been investigating AMLO and his sons since 2020 and 2021, because starting around that time, there were allegations from members of the then-president's administration that there were ties between the president, his sons, and organized crime. Faced with such a serious allegation, I began to investigate, and what I was able to prove was that AMLO had maintained a direct relationship with members of the Sinaloa Cartel since at least 2006, when he was running for president for the first time," Hernández told Karina Yapor, the anchor and executive director of Voz News.

The journalist's remarks came a few days after one of the former Mexican president's sons, Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, claimed the U.S. government revoked his visa to enter the country, attributing the decision to political motives and demanding an explanation directly from President Donald Trump. This case follows other visa revocations involving Mexican political figures, notably Baja California governor Marina del Pilar Ávila and her husband, Carlos Torres.

According to several experts, this decision by the Trump administration has dealt a serious blow to Mexico's current president, Claudia Sheinbaum, as he is a key figure in her party, MORENA, which has been accused on numerous occasions not only of being complacent toward the country's various narco-terrorist groups but also of refusing to combat them.

Regarding the relationship between the socialist leader's children and those of the drug trafficker, the author of the book "Narcocracia" noted that this information was revealed by members of López Obrador's own government during his time in the National Palace. "When he came to power, sources within his own government revealed to me that López Beltrán and his brother José Ramón were friends with 'El Chapo Guzmán's' sons, to the point where they would go to parties and wild gatherings together," Hernández said regarding the Sinaloa Cartel's financing of the former Mexican president in 2006 during the 2006 presidential campaign, commented that the goal was to receive protection, "which López Obrador fulfilled when he came to power."

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.