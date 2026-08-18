Colombia: Earthquake damage estimated at over $9.5 billion

Rescue workers search for survivors in a building that collapsed after the earthquake in Pereira, Colombia AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de agosto, 2026

President Abelardo de la Espriella estimated the economic losses from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that devastated western Colombia and left hundreds dead at approximately $9.57 billion.

According to AFP, the estimate—which is preliminary and was prepared by a private firm—covers approximately one-third of the country's territory. The quake destroyed thousands of homes, buildings, schools and hospitals, particularly in the Pacific region and the Coffee Belt.

289 dead and 143 missing

De la Espriella updated the death toll to 289 and the number of injured to 4,187. "Imagine the scale of the disaster. This is a preliminary figure that will be adjusted as we receive more information and assess the situation in each region," he said.

A week after Aug. 10, authorities are moving on to debris removal, with little chance of finding survivors. There are 143 people missing.