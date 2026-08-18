Colombia: Earthquake damage estimated at over $9.5 billion
The earthquake that devastated the Pacific region and the Coffee Belt has left a financial hole of nearly $10 billion: 289 dead, 143 missing and the first major test for the de la Espriella administration.
President Abelardo de la Espriella estimated the economic losses from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that devastated western Colombia and left hundreds dead at approximately $9.57 billion.
According to AFP, the estimate—which is preliminary and was prepared by a private firm—covers approximately one-third of the country's territory. The quake destroyed thousands of homes, buildings, schools and hospitals, particularly in the Pacific region and the Coffee Belt.
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De la Espriella updated the death toll to 289 and the number of injured to 4,187. "Imagine the scale of the disaster. This is a preliminary figure that will be adjusted as we receive more information and assess the situation in each region," he said.
A week after Aug. 10, authorities are moving on to debris removal, with little chance of finding survivors. There are 143 people missing.
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The United States has pledged $26.5 million in humanitarian aid. The World Bank disbursed $200 million on August 13 for the emergency response.