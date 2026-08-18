Artificial Intelligence under control: OpenAI launches a ChatGPT exclusively for teens

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de agosto, 2026

Tech company OpenAI announced the launch of "ChatGPT for Teens," a version of its artificial intelligence (A.I.) application ChatGPT designed exclusively for teenagers that will feature stricter restrictions and monitoring systems.

OpenAI stated that the system itself will be able to identify users under 18 who pose as adults when conducting searches or interacting with the chatbot, automatically directing them to ChatGPT for Teens.

"We’re introducing ChatGPT for Teens, an experience designed to help teens learn, think critically, deepen understanding, and use AI with confidence. It provides stronger built-in safety protections for teens, including features to promote healthy use and additional controls for parents," the company noted in a statement.

"If our system estimates someone is under 18 or they state their age is between 13 and 17,⁠ they are automatically placed into ChatGPT for Teens," it added.

Most of the measures to protect minors were already in place on ChatGPT, such as restrictions on content related to self-harm, violence, eating disorders and explicit sexuality. In addition to these, OpenAI has added others to meet its goal, such as more frequent break reminders, "quiet hours" with a black screen, and a "study mode," which responds to users with guiding questions rather than direct answers "to help teens understand the material" available.

In addition, the company has added other restrictions, such as preventing the chatbot from suggesting that it has personal feelings toward the user or that it possesses its own consciousness. Voice mode will also be disabled.

As for parents, they are offered the option to link their accounts to those of their teenage children and receive alerts if conversations about certain high-risk situations are detected.

The launch of "ChatGPT for Teens" comes amid legal and regulatory pressure on the industry, with Congress introducing multiple bills to regulate chatbots. The Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into A.I. chatbots that act as digital companions, focusing on potential risks to children and teens.