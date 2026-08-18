The DOJ is investigating the College of William & Mary over scholarships that allegedly favor students based on race

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de agosto, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a compliance review against the College of William & Mary to determine whether its scholarships and student benefits include racial criteria prohibited by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

That provision prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs that receive federal funding. The Civil Rights Division has not yet reached any conclusions.

Dhillon: "The Department will not turn a blind eye to race-based preferenceslor"

Deputy Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon was unequivocal: "Awarding scholarships or offering coveted opportunities to students based on the color of their skin is illegal and offends the guarantees of our color-blind Constitution."

She added: "We will find out if scholarships or other student benefits at William & Mary favor applicants of certain races. The Department will not turn a blind eye to race-based preferences, however they are packaged or portrayed by universities."

Programs flagged by the government

The W&M Scholars program covers at least the full in-state tuition for first-year students. Although it is not reserved for any one race, applicants with an "interest in diverse people and perspectives" receive "top consideration."

According to the DOJ, the School of Education's Martha L. Muguira scholarship gives "preference" to Hispanic or Latina women with financial need. The Holmes Scholars doctoral program offers mentoring, career fairs and training to "future education leaders of color."

In the William & Mary Law School, the Lemon Legal Scholars Program reserves up to five full scholarships, covering tuition and fees, for graduates of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). It also includes academic advising and access to events with deans and alumni.

The Reaching Back Scholarship, a need-based scholarship, gives "preference" to HBCU graduates or to those who "contribute to the diversity" of the faculty.

The Department of Justice has requested documentation from William & Mary and has warned that, if there is no voluntary compliance, it could go so far as to withdraw federal funds.