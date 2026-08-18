Dave Marsh, Bruce Springsteen's biographer and renowned music critic, has died

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de agosto, 2026

Dave Marsh, a renowned music critic and author of several influential books on Bruce Springsteen, died Friday in Connecticut at the age of 76.

Jeffrey St. Clair, co-editor of the online magazine CounterPunch, noted, in remarks reported by AP, that Marsh had been suffering from a degenerative brain disease for several years.

Springsteen paid tribute to Marsh in an Instagram post and said that his death left the band "heartbroken."

“My great friend Dave, with his straight out of Detroit attitude, was a true Rock ‘n’ Roll lifer. He was soulful, intelligent, heartfelt, opinionated, bruising and often fantastically argumentative,” Springsteen wrote. “He deeply believed in what I was trying to accomplish and his lifetime of support meant the world to me.”