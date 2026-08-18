Dave Marsh, Bruce Springsteen's biographer and renowned music critic, has died
The music critic wrote several influential books about Springsteen and was one of the first to champion the singer's career.
Dave Marsh, a renowned music critic and author of several influential books on Bruce Springsteen, died Friday in Connecticut at the age of 76.
Jeffrey St. Clair, co-editor of the online magazine CounterPunch, noted, in remarks reported by AP, that Marsh had been suffering from a degenerative brain disease for several years.
Springsteen paid tribute to Marsh in an Instagram post and said that his death left the band "heartbroken."
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“My great friend Dave, with his straight out of Detroit attitude, was a true Rock ‘n’ Roll lifer. He was soulful, intelligent, heartfelt, opinionated, bruising and often fantastically argumentative,” Springsteen wrote. “He deeply believed in what I was trying to accomplish and his lifetime of support meant the world to me.”
One of the first voices to support Springsteen
A year later, his biography "Born to Run: The Bruce Springsteen Story" was published, which became a bestseller. In 1986, he published "Glory Days: Bruce Springsteen in the 1980s," another of his notable works on the musician.
Marsh was born in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1950, and dropped out of Wayne State University in Detroit in 1969 to begin writing for the then-new rock magazine Creem. Among his friends and mentors was the renowned critic Lester Bangs.