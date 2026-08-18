Earthquakes in Venezuela: Authorities raise death toll to 6,438

Venezuela. Thousands of people continue to search for the missing amid the rubble AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de agosto, 2026

The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June has risen to 6,438, while the search continues for people whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, updated the death toll, confirming 137 more deaths than in the previous report.

Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 devastated part of the northern region of the country on June 24, primarily the coastal area of La Guaira. In addition to the dead and injured, hundreds of buildings collapsed and numerous infrastructure facilities were damaged.

According to information provided by official sources and reported by AFP, of the nearly 60,000 homes affected by the quakes, some 24,429 are uninhabitable.

Nearly two months after that tragedy, emergency services and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to locate the missing, searching through the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The torrential rains that fell a few days ago hampered the rescue efforts.