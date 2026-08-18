Venezuela: Release of 78 political prisoners confirmed
Venezuelan NGO Foro Penal published the list of those released whose identities it has been able to verify and noted that the identities of another 53 people have yet to be confirmed.
As of Monday morning, Aug. 17, NGO Foro Penal confirmed 78 releases out of the 131 announced on Friday by the interim authorities of Venezuela, and published the list of names of those benefiting from these measures.
According to official information and the verification carried out by Foro Penal, the identities of 53 people included in the authorities' announcement have yet to be confirmed.
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In a post shared by attorney Alfredo Romero, executive director of Foro Penal, it was noted that from Friday, Aug. 14—when the releases were reported—until 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, the organization had only been able to verify 78 releases with precautionary measures
Foro Penal expects more releases to take place in the coming hours. "All political prisoners must be released," Romero said.